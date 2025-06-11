Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Threads of life

On the occasion of Vat Purnima, women observe the rituals for Vat Savitri in Prabhadevi

Out of the letterbox in Karjat

This city doesn't always reward vulnerability, says theatremaker Tanvi Shah (below). However, she's taking her efforts to build a community of people in Mumbai further, to Karjat, with her intimate emotional performance, Unshared Childhoods, next month. Usually performed in intimate rooftop and living room settings, the concept is centred on reading out unsent letters written by strangers as a cathartic exercise.



A performance by movement artiste Diya Naidu. Pic Courtesy/ Shreya Shetty

Through crowd sourcing efforts that began in 2019, Shah has been able to create a treasure trove of letters from around the world. "We are reimagining private spaces like living rooms, rooftops, workspaces, gardens, and galleries as community spaces for live performance, re-establishing audiences as collaborators and not consumers, and making theatre a commonplace, disarming, and intimate part of city dwellers' lives," Shah told us.

With Maharashtra's monsoon around the corner, the performance is now set to receive a splash of colour at the Art Village Karjat, in the Western Ghats. Amid jacaranda and pink champa blooms, and platefuls of locally sourced food from pitla bhaat to jowar-bhakri, Shah will unpack a set of letters to be read. The family-friendly performance will also be accompanied by parallel pottery and printmaking workshops for children. Those keen to take a walk down a stranger's memory lane this monsoon can reach out to @jaantheatre to book a seat.

One for the road



Pic Courtesy/Hunger inc

It is the last halt for mixologist Myles Carroll (above), who will host a special session at The Bombay Canteen tonight. Part of his farewell tour, The Last Pour, the pop-up will mark and end to Carroll’s six years in India as Dewar brand ambassador. “It’s going to be my last one here in India, as part of my journey with Bacardi. After five incredible years, it’s my way of saying goodbye,” he shared. From drinks like the Apple Pie Highball to the Bombay Mumbai, the mixologist promises a special show. “For this menu tonight, I’m leaning into some of my guilty pleasures, like a Pina colada with a twist of Kashmiri chilli and cinnamon. There will also be a few American classics with an Indian spin, a little mash-up of both my worlds,” he added. Having visited India first nine years ago, Carroll remarked that the ‘unmatched hospitality and culture’ drew him back to the country. While he is looking to spend time with his family back home in the USA, he added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if I find myself back here again in a few years.”

Finding a green solution

A collection of spectacle cases made from reused plastic

It’s a common sight to find a trail of plastic bags and wrappers on your visit to the mountains or a nature trail. They pollute the soil as well as the environment. Finding a solution was the need of the hour, and so Amita Deshpande, the founder of reCharkha-The EcoSocial Tribe, came up with the solution of upcycling these plastics into attractive bags, spectacle cases and other products. An avid trekker, Deshpande often encountered these harmful plastics on the mountains during her treks.



Amita Deshpande with a handloom artisan (right) an artisan with the charkha. Pic Courtesy/recharkha_ecosocial on Instagram

She brainstormed for a solution, after which she started the firm where she upcycles the plastic into daily usable products. “Our firm was established in 2015. We use these plastics and turn them into fabric using traditional handlooms and the charkha. These fabrics are then turned into products like tote bags, table mats, laundry bags and laptop bags. The artisans who make these products are women from a village in Bhor taluka, which is roughly 60 km from Pune.” Besides finding a green solution, the firm is also helping women from rural Maharashtra through initiatives. If you’re keen to own these products, browse @recharkha_ecosocial.

Adele on the rocks



The band performs on stage at America’s Got Talent. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

The episode of America’s Got Talent (AGT) last week packed a desi punch. The familiar faces of Girish And The Chronicles were on stage to give Simon Cowell and Co, a taste of rock music from India. The band recently opened for Guns N’ Roses during their Mumbai stopover, and this seems the next step up for the quartet. “It’s surreal and deeply humbling to have our music recognised on such a global platform. It’s been an incredible journey, from opening for Guns N’ Roses in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, to performing on AGT,” shared lead singer Girish Pradhan. The band also impressed the judges by turning Adele’s Set Fire To The Rain into a hard rock anthem. “It is such an emotionally powerful song. Giving it a rock spin was our way of honouring Adele,” added bassist Yogesh Pradhan.

Catching the good vibes in Colaba



The singer on Colaba Causeway. Pic Courtesy/BombayMami

It seems Swiss-Indian singer BombayMami AKA Ta’Shan is making the most of her first trip to Mumbai. After her weekend concert in the city, the singer popped out to visit The Gateway of India, Jehangir Art Gallery as well as shopping at Colaba Causeway on Monday. “I just loved the whole vibe out there with the hustle and the charm of Mumbai city. Oh, and I stopped by for bun-maska at Leopold Café, and mushrooms black rice risotto at Kala Ghoda Cafe,” she revealed.