Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Focus on what you can do, rather than on what is not possible or what you feel you have lost. Pay attention to close friendships and relationships, and do not take people for granted.

Career tip: Those with a difficult boss or seniors should avoid disagreements.Get all the data you need before starting anything new.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Maintain focus and the right balance if you have to deal with any challenges. Be willing to take on a different role if situations demand – you can do it.

Career tip: Carefully think through career decisions. Those who work from home need to make sure their technology is updated.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Any investment and financial decisions should be made only after careful research. Make time for regular exercise, even if it is just a twenty minute walk.

Career tip: Maintain timelines, and be as disciplined as you can. Any challenging project may not work out as expected, and you need to make the best of the circumstances.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Any new idea may sound very good, but you need to understand the practicalities and commitment required from you. Make sure you get enough sleep.

Career tip: Any international project could face a few glitches which should be handled as efficiently as possible. Keep your equation with colleagues professional.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Keep your wits about you, and do not react emotionally to any stressful situation. Be very clear about your goals, both long and short term.

Career tip: Use your office network to get any important information you need. This is a positive time for those who want to change their job or make a career change.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Look at the positives in your life rather than what you feel is not working. Any property matters would need focused attention and a little extra effort.

Career tip: Stay out of any office gossip, and focus at work. Double check documents, emails and texts.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Handle any people behaving in a difficult manner in as diplomatic a manner as possible. Learn from the past and do not repeat patterns of behavior that did not work.

Career tip: Gather all the information you need before making any important decision. Deal with any paperwork promptly and don’t let it pile up.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Challenges may not seem as difficult once you start dealing with them. Don’t give up too early and look at situations from a long term perspective.

Career tip: Those working for a large organization should follow organizational protocol very carefully. This is a positive time for those with a home based business.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Do what is right from a long term perspective rather than ignoring any challenges in the hope that they will go away. Make time for the friends you know really care about you.

Career tip: Ensure a cordial equation with your boss and seniors. Any new project has potential if approached in the correctly.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be careful about what you wish for, as it may just happen, but not in the way you expect. Avoid talking about personal matters with people who do not need the information.

Career tip: Well planned out schedules will be key if you have more work than usual. This is a positive time for those working on international projects.looking for a match abroad.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be patient with slow and steady progress, and do not lose sight of your goals. Handle investments and finances with a little extra care.

Career tip: Be very quick if you have to deal with a challenging colleague or client. Pay attention to advice from a senior, even if it does not seem relevant.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Make the most of opportunities that come your way, even if it looks like they don’t have that much value. This is a good time for investments as long as you understand your goals properly.

Career tip: A challenging client or colleague demands quick thinking. Those planning to quit, should have another job before doing so.



