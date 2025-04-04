Amid a raging controversy surrounding Mohanlal-starerr Empuraan, the ED has conducted a raid at co-producer Gokulam Gopalan's offices in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Gokulam Gopalan

Listen to this article Amid Empuraan controversy, ED raids producer Gokulam Gopalan's offices in Kerala and Tamil Nadu x 00:00

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's recently released big-budget Malayalam film Empuraan has been at the center of controversy ever since its release on March 27. The film has been criticized by a section of viewers for its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Following the criticism and a raging political debate, the makers of the film voluntarily re-censored it with 24 cuts. Now, co-producer Gokulam Gopalan has come under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ADVERTISEMENT

ED Raids Gokulam Gopalan's Offices

On Friday, the ED conducted raids at Gokulam Gopalan’s offices in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, reported several Malayalam language news portals. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the investigation is related to his business dealings or his involvement in film production activities.

He had boarded as the producer of the film at a later stage, closer to the release of the film. At a press meet for Empuraan, he had also confirmed that the film's budget was Rs 180 cr, the highest for a Malayalam language film.

Empuraan controversy

The film's success comes amid a nationwide controversy. Members of the RSS and BJP have vocally opposed the film's depiction of the Gujarat riots. One particular scene portrays a Hindutva mob brutally murdering a group of Muslims, while another allegedly shows a man assaulting a pregnant Muslim woman. The Sangh Parivar has also accused the film of whitewashing Islamic terrorism and distorting historical facts.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor on Empuraan controversy

Earlier this week, co-producer Antony Perumbavoor of Ashirvad Cinemas addressed the media regarding the controversy around the film. “We didn’t make a film with bad intent. The film has been widely accepted, and there is no need for any controversy,” said Perumbavoor.

He also stated that the re-edit was not the result of any external pressure but a proactive decision to address the concerns of certain sections of the audience.

“After we felt that some sections of society were unhappy, we decided to take a second look and arrived at this decision collectively,” he added.

Dismissing the blame directed at director Prithviraj Sukumaran—who also plays a key role in the film—Perumbavoor emphasized that the entire team, including superstar Mohanlal, was fully aware of the creative choices made.

“There is no reason to single out Prithviraj,” he clarified.