Mid-Day Top News at this hour: South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police; Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels and more

The Amar Bhavan building on AR Rangnekar Marg near the Royal Opera House. PIC/BY ARRANGEMENT

Markets trade lower in early trade dragged down by IT stocks

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday dragged down by IT stocks after Wipro warned of a weak quarter ahead amid global uncertainties. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 362 points to 76,682.29 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down by 129.75 points to 23,307.45.

South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police

Affirming citizens’ rights, the Supreme Court has sternly ordered the Maharashtra government to vacate two residential flats in South Mumbai that have been under police occupation since 1940 in the absence of a formal agreement or legal sanction. The decision pertains to a case titled ‘Neha Chandrakant Shroff & Another vs. State of Maharashtra & Others’, where the apex court overturned a 2024 Bombay High Court ruling that dismissed the appellants’ plea and advised them to seek civil remedies. Read more.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with BMC officials, reviewed the ongoing concreting of road works in Mumbai on Tuesday. During Shinde’s inspection, he visited the Dadar Parsi Colony (DPC), the city’s verdant residential area, near Khodadad Circle. Siddharth Mhatre, DPC resident and diversity and inclusion activist, who is a vocal, visible advocate for the differently abled, uses a wheelchair to get around. Mhatre has been afflicted by cerebral palsy since birth. In 2021, Mhatre had pushed for making the colony, his immediate environment, more accessible, getting the authorities to make ramps on several footpaths within. Read more.

IPL 2025: Underfire Rohit Sharma's performance under scrutiny ahead of MI-SRH clash

Mumbai Indians have been perennial slow starters in the IPL, and this year has been no different. Having posted just one win in their first five games (v KKR), their second victory in their last game against Delhi Capitals four days ago could be the much-needed fillip for their confidence. Read more.

Jaideep Ahlawat on Jewel Thief song Jaadu: ‘Told the makers, I can manage this much dance’

Who is ruling the internet the past few days? Jaideep Ahlawat, with his smooth dance moves. Give the actor a role and he will knock it out of the park, but no one expected him to burn the dance floor. That is, until viewers saw Jaadu, the party number from Jewel Thief, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta. “No one, not even Siddharth and Mamta [Anand, producers] had any idea that I liked dancing. When I was asked to do it, I said, ‘I can manage this much dance,’” he smiles. Read more.