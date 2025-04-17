Mumbai Indians hold 6-2 win-loss home record against SRH, but former skipper’s poor form — 56 runs in five innings — may put them on back foot

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma returns to the pavilion after scoring 18 against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Underfire Rohit Sharma's performance under scrutiny ahead of MI-SRH clash x 00:00

Mumbai Indians have been perennial slow starters in the IPL, and this year has been no different. Having posted just one win in their first five games (v KKR), their second victory in their last game against Delhi Capitals four days ago could be the much-needed fillip for their confidence.

MI’s inconsistent batting

The win could not have come at a better time for MI considering have back-to-back home matches coming up, the first of which is on Thursday against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad. It’s a clash between two former champions MI and SRH who have been inconsistent with the bat which is why they are placed at the bottom half, seventh and ninth respectively (before the start of Wednesday’s DC-RR game).

MI have an encouraging 6-2 win-loss record at home against SRH, but past performances count for nothing as their personnel have undergone massive changes. The most worrying factor for MI is the form of their former skipper Rohit Sharma. Averaging just 11.20 after totalling 56 in five innings (0, 8, 13, 17, 18) he is clearly on the decline. He has been getting starts, hitting a six or a couple of fours to show promise, but then gets dismissed as he attempts to make use of the fielding restrictions. Adding to MI’s woes is the fact that there have been only four half-centuries from three batsmen so far.

All eyes on Abhishek, Head

SRH too, like MI, have gone through some lows. They suffered four straight losses before that unbelievable run-chase against Punjab Kings, courtesy Abhishek Sharma’s record 141 and his mammoth 171-run stand with fellow left-handed opener Travis Head. SRH clearly come into this game high on morale. But, they tend to struggle if their top three—Sharma, Head and Ishan Kishan—don’t fire. The rest of the batsmen then tend to find it difficult to put up a respectable total. Also, their bowlers, led by skipper Pat Cummins, have done precious little whenever they haven’t managed to put the runs on the board.

Both MI and SRH will be looking to bag the two crucial points here, but the hosts seem to be the better bet given their Fortress Wankhede has protected them more often than not.