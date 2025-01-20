Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was supposed to head home on Monday but has been kept under observation for another day, confirmed COO Dr Niraj Uttamani

Saif Ali Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan health update: Actor will not be discharged today, confirms Lilavati Hospital x 00:00

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who sustained six stab injuries following his altercation with an intruder, who invaded his Bandra home, will not be discharged from the Lilavati Hospital today. Saif was supposed to head home on Monday but has been kept under observation for another day, confirmed COO Dr Niraj Uttamani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why was Saif Ali Khan hospitalised?

Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. The attack occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The accused Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad was sent to 5-day police custody by Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

Kareena Kapoor issues statement

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a statement, revealing how it has been "incredibly challenging" for the family. The actress also thanked everyone for their support while also requesting privacy during this "difficult time".

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," read the statement shared by the 'Jab We Met' actress.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement further read.

Inputs by Priyanka Sharma