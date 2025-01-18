Kareena Kapoor told the police that Saif Ali Khan intervened to save the women in their house and prevented the "very aggressive" attacker from reaching their younger son Jeh

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with Bandra Police, regarding the attack on her husband and actor, Saif Ali Khan, at their residence early Thursday morning. The statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of police officers. So far, over 30 statements have been recorded in connection with the attack.

Kareena Kapoor’s statement to police

According to a report by India Today, Kareena Kapoor told the police that Saif Ali Khan intervened to save the women in their house and prevented the "very aggressive" attacker from reaching their younger son Jeh.

She added that the women and the children were moved to the 12th floor of the apartment. She also mentioned that jewellery kept in the open was left untouched by the intruder.

After the attack, Karisma took her and the kids to her house while Saif was taken to Lilavati Hospital for surgery.

Additionally, the Mumbai Police has formed 20 teams, along with 10 teams from the Crime Branch, to investigate. CCTV footage from the Bandra area has been seized, and three suspects are being questioned. However, no arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident.

What happened at Saif Ali Khan’s house

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

According to the doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade from the actor's spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid. While Saif is "out of danger," doctors continue to monitor him.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.