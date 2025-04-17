We thought the tie was over: PSG’s Dembel

“You have to be demanding especially in matches like these. We made the task difficult for ourselves, even if Aston Villa put us under a lot of pressure,” Dembele told French broadcaster Canal Plus. “We thought we were better than we are,” admitted Dembele

Ousmane Dembele. Pic/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele said his side needed to learn not to switch off in big games after almost collapsing against Aston Villa in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, and called on his teammates to avoid making the same mistake in the last four.

“At 2-1 we thought we were already qualified, that the tie was over. But this is what the Champions League is like. You can come up against teams, especially when they are at home with a heated crowd like that, who can turn games around. So we need to be more demanding of ourselves in the semi-finals,” he added.

