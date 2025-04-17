Breaking News
Man tears passport pages to hide Bangkok trip, held at Mumbai airport
Maharashtra govt signs MoUs with 74 companies for Rs 930 crore investment
Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase near railway tracks close to Mumbai
Parts of Maharashtra likely to witness above-normal rainfall, predicts IMD
Bombay HC reserves order on plea, says comedian not be arrested till then
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > We thought the tie was over PSGs Dembel

We thought the tie was over: PSG’s Dembel

Updated on: 17 April,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AFP |

Top

“You have to be demanding especially in matches like these. We made the task difficult for ourselves, even if Aston Villa put us under a lot of pressure,” Dembele told French broadcaster Canal Plus. “We thought we were better than we are,” admitted Dembele

We thought the tie was over: PSG’s Dembel

Ousmane Dembele. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
We thought the tie was over: PSG’s Dembel
x
00:00

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele said his side needed to learn not to switch off in big games after almost collapsing against Aston Villa in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, and called on his teammates to avoid making the same mistake in the last four. 


Also Read: ‘World’s best squad’


“You have to be demanding especially in matches like these. We made the task difficult for ourselves, even if Aston Villa put us under a lot of pressure,” Dembele told French broadcaster Canal Plus. “We thought we were better than we are,” admitted Dembele. 


“At 2-1 we thought we were already qualified, that the tie was over. But this is what the Champions League is like. You can come up against teams, especially when they are at home with a heated crowd like that, who can turn games around. So we need to be more demanding of ourselves in the semi-finals,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league Paris St Germain football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK