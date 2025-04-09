Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawata, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor shine in a glamorous avatar for the song Jaadu from the film Jewel Thief

Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutt

Listen to this article Jewel Thief: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta set stage on fire with their dance moves in Jaadu x 00:00

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming marvel, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins'. As the OTT film is inching closer to its release date, the makers dropped the first song 'Jaadu', featuring Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, and their crackling chemistry! Fused with peppy beats, subtle whistles, and vibrant energy, Saif Ali Khan brings back his signature charm, also creating nostalgia among his fans.

Jaideep, Saif and Nikita groove to hip beats of Jaadu

Known for his infectious moves, he leaves no stone unturned to showcase his dance versatility on the floor by acing the choreography and keeping everyone's attention hooked to the screens. While Saif Ali Khan steals the spotlight with his moves, his chemistry with Nikita Dutta is too good for words, making them one to watch out for. Though the song is just a glimpse of their rapport, there's surely more to tell once the film lands on OTT. Meanwhile, 'Jaadu' is sung by Raghav Chaitanya, the lyrics are penned by Kumaar, and the music is handled by Oaff and Savera.

The recently released teaser of 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' garnered significant attention online, with fans raving about Saif Ali Khan's comeback to the thrilling genre. The story revolves around a Jewel Thief, who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal an elusive diamond, The African Red Sun. The actor will be seen locking horns with Jaideep Ahlawat, and fans are mighty excited to see what they have in store this time.

Siddharth Anand on his streaming debut

Producers, Siddharth and Mamta Anand shared, "We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through The Jewel Thief. This film has been a labor of love, combining action, suspense, and intrigue to craft an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. It’s a project that pushes creative boundaries with high-octane sequences, gripping storytelling, and breathtaking visuals. Partnering with Netflix allows us to share this thrilling journey with audiences across the globe, transcending borders and redefining how stories are experienced. This marks an exciting chapter for Marflix as we bring our passion for cinema to the dynamic world of streaming, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure.”

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is scheduled to stream on Netflix from April 25, 2025.