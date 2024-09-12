Nakashima beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (3) after Reilly Opelka defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to give the Americans an early lead following the 2 hour, 26-minute opener. There was a doubles match still to be played

USA’s B Nakashima and R Opelka

Listen to this article USA lead Chile 2-0; Germany, Canada win x 00:00

Brandon Nakashima and Reilly Opelka won their singles matches on Wednesday to give USA an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India’s Raj over Malaysia!

Nakashima beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (3) after Reilly Opelka defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to give the Americans an early lead following the 2 hour, 26-minute opener. There was a doubles match still to be played.

On Tuesday, Belgium beat the Netherlands 2-1, Australia defeated France 2-1. Germany, playing without No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, beat Slovakia 3-0 and Canada defeated Argentina 2-1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever