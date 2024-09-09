Canada beat USA at home for first time since 1957

Goals from Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David handed the Canadians their first win over the Americans on US soil since a 3-2 World Cup qualifying win in St Louis in 1957.

Canada scored their first away win over the United States in 67 years on Saturday with a 2-1 friendly international victory over their North American rivals in Kansas City.

Goals from Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David handed the Canadians their first win over the Americans on US soil since a 3-2 World Cup qualifying win in St Louis in 1957.

The result was no less than Canada coach Jesse Marsch’s well-organised team deserved, and only a string of fine saves from US goalkeeper Patrick Schulte prevented a heavier defeat.

