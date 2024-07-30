Canada football coach sorry for spying scandal

Priestman said she was “absolutely heartbroken” for her players, in a letter issued by her lawyers and published by Canadian media

Bev Priestman. Pic/AFP

Canada’s disgraced women’s football coach Bev Priestman on Sunday apologised for the spying scandal which has rocked their Paris Olympics campaign and promised to cooperate with an investigation.

Priestman said she was “absolutely heartbroken” for her players, in a letter issued by her lawyers and published by Canadian media.

It was released just before the team, the reigning Olympic champions, claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over hosts France to keep their hopes alive at the Paris Games.

