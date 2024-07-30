Breaking News
Massive demolition drive in Arnala after CM Shinde orders to take action
Mumbai Metro Line 6: Traffic diversions issued for work at Seepz Metro Station
Five held for armed dacoity in Palghar
Sharad Pawar should clarify stand on Maratha quota issue: Pankaja Munde
Sion ROB to be shut for traffic from August 1
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Canada football coach sorry for spying scandal

Canada football coach sorry for spying scandal

Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Marseille
AFP |

Top

Priestman said she was “absolutely heartbroken” for her players, in a letter issued by her lawyers and published by Canadian media

Canada football coach sorry for spying scandal

Bev Priestman. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Canada football coach sorry for spying scandal
x
00:00

Canada’s disgraced women’s football coach Bev Priestman on Sunday apologised for the spying scandal which has rocked their Paris Olympics campaign and promised to cooperate with an investigation. 


Priestman said she was “absolutely heartbroken” for her players, in a letter issued by her lawyers and published by Canadian media. 



It was released just before the team, the reigning Olympic champions, claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over hosts France to keep their hopes alive at the Paris Games.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK