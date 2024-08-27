World championship challenger D Gukesh also played out another enterprising draw with France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave while Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi suffered a shocking loss, going down to Fabiano Caruana of United States in just 25 moves

R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh

Listen to this article Pragg holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave x 00:00

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa navigated his match against the reigning world champion Ding Liren with remarkable ease, holding him to a draw in the sixth round of the Sinquefield Cup, the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

World championship challenger D Gukesh also played out another enterprising draw with France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave while Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi suffered a shocking loss, going down to Fabiano Caruana of United States in just 25 moves.

Also Read: Shai Hope shines with 41, West Indies crush South Africa by 30 runs

The sixth round saw no other surprises as the games between Anish Giri of Holland and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Alireza Firouzja of France versus local star Welsey So ended draws. With just three rounds remaining, Caruana seems determined to give Firouzja a run for his money though the former leads the fray on 4 points.

Caruana and Wesley So are on 3.5 points each. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Vachier-Lagrave and Liren share the fourth spot on three points each with Nepomniachtchi and Abdusattorov following them a half point behind. Anish Giri stands last on two points in the USD 3,50,000 prize money tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever