Pragg holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave

Pragg holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave

Updated on: 27 August,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  St Louis (USA)
PTI

World championship challenger D Gukesh also played out another enterprising draw with France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave while Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi suffered a shocking loss, going down to Fabiano Caruana of United States in just 25 moves

R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa navigated his match against the reigning world champion Ding Liren with remarkable ease, holding him to a draw in the sixth round of the Sinquefield Cup, the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.


World championship challenger D Gukesh also played out another enterprising draw with France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave while Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi suffered a shocking loss, going down to Fabiano Caruana of United States in just 25 moves.



The sixth round saw no other surprises as the games between Anish Giri of Holland and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Alireza Firouzja of France versus local star Welsey So ended draws. With just three rounds remaining, Caruana seems determined to give Firouzja a run for his money though the former leads the fray on 4 points.

Caruana and Wesley So are on 3.5 points each. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Vachier-Lagrave and Liren share the fourth spot on three points each with Nepomniachtchi and Abdusattorov following them a half point behind. Anish Giri stands last on two points in the  USD 3,50,000 prize money tournament.

