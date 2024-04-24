AICF hopes to host world title match between Gukesh and China’s Ding

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > AICF hopes to host world title match between Gukesh and Chinas Ding
Updated on: 24 April,2024 06:36 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Gukesh created history on Monday by becoming the youngest player to win the FIDE Candidates tournament in Canada’s Toronto, scoring nine points in 14 rounds, half a point ahead of several other players, and qualifying as the challenger for the world chess title

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is assessing the possibility of hosting the World Chess Championship in India with the 17-year-old chess Grandmaster (GM) D Gukesh qualifying to challenge world champion China’s GM Ding Liren, its chief said on Tuesday, AICF President Nitin Narang also said the federation will provide a handsome financial reward to Gukesh in recognition of his recent success.


Gukesh created history on Monday by becoming the youngest player to win the FIDE Candidates tournament in Canada’s Toronto, scoring nine points in 14 rounds, half a point ahead of several other players, and qualifying as the challenger for the world chess title. “We are assessing the situation. There will be more clarity on the subject in a couple of days. Once we understand what is needed to host the event, then we will decide,” said Narang.


