Gukesh has arrived, and how!

Chess legend Vishy Anand has said that apart from D Gukesh's game, the way in which he coped admirably with all the tension, developments and circumstances during the event was what stood out for him, as he takes a stab at the world crown

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

Pluck, sizzling form and a cool conduct provided just the right mixture for 17-year-old D Gukesh to win the elite eight-player FIDE Candidates 2024 Chess tournament on debut in Canada on Sunday. The Indian scripted history as the youngest ever to win the event and earned the right to play reigning world champion Ding Liren of China for the world title later this year.