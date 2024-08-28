"Will ensure Test cricket remains priority": Newly appointed ICC chairperson Jay Shah

Jay Shah became the fifth Indian after the late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to be elected for the high-profile job. With this, the 35-year-old became the youngest ICC chairman and is set to take charge on December 1

Jay Shah (Pic: File Pic)

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah after being elected as the new chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Jay Shah said that he will look to ensure that Test Cricket continues to remain the bedrock of the game.

Jay Shah succeeded Greg Barclay for the ICC's chair post. With this, the 35-year-old became the youngest ICC chairman and is set to take charge on December 1.

"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game," Shah said in a statement issued by the BCCI on Tuesday.

"We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal," he added.

Jay Shah also said that he would look to set up a separate program for the talent hunt with a view of uplifting the game's standards across the world.

"I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game across the globe. As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket," he said.

Jay Shah expresses his views on Cricket's Olympic debut

"With cricket poised to make its historic debut at the Olympics in 2028, we stand at the precipice of a transformative era. This juncture is not merely a milestone, it's a clarion call for all of us involved in this magnificent sport.

"It is my privilege to lead the ICC during such an exciting period in our shared journey," he said. During his tenure as the ICC Chairman, Shah said he would advocate for the growth of women and differently-abled cricketers.

"We must champion the ICC's mission further by allocating more resources and attention to Women's Cricket and Differently-abled Cricket. Together, we can empower these essential facets of the sport, making them not just visible but vibrant and thriving."

"I eagerly anticipate a tenure rich with collaborative efforts, striving to dismantle the barriers that have hindered cricket's progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together, we will transform adversity into triumph.

"Let's embark on this incredible journey, hand in hand, united by our passion for cricket and our belief in its extraordinary potential," Shah noted.

(With PTI Inputs)