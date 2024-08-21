Breaking News
ICC confirms UAE as the new venue for Women's T20 World Cup

Updated on: 21 August,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Allardice said the Bangladesh Cricket Board explored “all avenues to try and enable the event to be hosted” there

ICC’s Geoff Allardice

The ICC on Tuesday moved the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to the UAE, saying it “wasn’t feasible” to conduct the event there after governments of a number of participating countries advised against travelling to the unrest-hit nation.


The event, which also features India and is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah with Bangladesh retaining the hosting rights, ensuring that it receives its share of revenue from the event.



“It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement which avoided any direct mention of the violence and tension in the South Asian nation.

Allardice said the Bangladesh Cricket Board explored “all avenues to try and enable the event to be hosted” there. 

