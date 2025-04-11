At a rally in Malda, BJP leaders accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of provoking communal discord and suppressing Hindu sentiments during Ram Navami. The saffron party has announced protests across the state in response

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of inciting communal discord between Hindus and Muslims in the state. BJP Member of Parliament Khagen Murmu alleged that Banerjee was “trying to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh” by provoking one community against the other.

Speaking at a public rally in Malda, Murmu claimed that the Chief Minister’s approach was designed to bring “one particular community onto the streets” and spark unrest. “Mamata Banerjee is trying to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh by inciting Muslims against Hindus. The grand Ram Navami processions were apolitical, and the turnout shows that Hindus are awakening,” he stated, as per ANI.

The BJP’s criticism follows a controversial incident where a saffron flag, associated with the Ram Navami celebrations, was allegedly torn during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, condemned the act and said it amounted to “an attack on Hindu faith.”

According to ANI reports, Adhikari expressed outrage over the incident: “The way they tore the saffron flag during a protest, and that too in front of police, is deeply shameful, especially when it happened at the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda. Hindu organisations have lodged an FIR.”

Adding fuel to the fire, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claimed that flags from Ram Navami rallies were being deliberately removed from vehicles. “In this state, you see flags of Hamas, Palestine, Pakistan, Syria, even ISIS. But Ram Navami flags are removed from cars. Has Kolkata become Dhaka, Syria or Afghanistan? This is the vision Mamata Banerjee wants to impose,” Ghosh told ANI.

In response to these incidents, the BJP has announced statewide protests. A demonstration will take place today in DC Central, and further protests are planned across West Bengal on April 12, which coincides with Hanuman Jayanti.

During Ram Navami, observed on April 6, both the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised large-scale processions. Initially, the BJP accused the TMC government of withholding permissions. However, following conditional clearance from the Calcutta High Court, several rallies were carried out without incident.

(With inputs from ANI)