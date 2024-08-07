Airlines cancel flights to Dhaka from India

Airlines non-committal but MEA sources say flights could remain cancelled for a while

Airlines globally have halted Dhaka operations after the political conditions deteriorated in Bangladesh. Representation Pic

All airlines operating flights between India and Dhaka cancelled their services for August 6, following a security advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on August 4. The advisory comes amid the volatile situation in Dhaka, prompting airlines to take precautionary measures. Not just Indian carriers but airlines globally have halted Dhaka operations after the political conditions deteriorated in Bangladesh. While airlines are non-committal on how long flights to Dhaka will be suspended, MEA sources said services will remain suspended for some time.

Airlines speak

Indigo issued a statement regarding the cancellations, the statement reads, "In view of the ongoing situation in Dhaka, all flights scheduled for today (6th August) have unfortunately been cancelled. We understand that this may cause significant inconvenience and disruption to your travel plans and we sincerely regret this development. Our customer experience team is available round the clock to assist all affected customers. Alternatively, rebook and full refund options are available. We appreciate your continued trust and patience, and will keep you updated on further developments," the statement read.

Air India also announced the suspension of its flights to Dhaka, the statement said, "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority.”

The airline further clarified that it will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector on August 6. "In addition, due to the prevailing situation in Dhaka, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling to customers, with confirmed bookings on any Air India flight to and from Dhaka between 4th and 7th August 2024, if they desire to do so. The tickets would have to be booked on or prior to 5th August. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," the statement added.

Vistara also informed its customers about the cancellations, citing the current political crisis in Bangladesh. The statement issued by Vistara reads, "Due to the current political crisis in Bangladesh, Dhaka Airport is temporarily non-operational. Customers are advised to check the flight status before travel. Please visit our website to get real-time updates on the status of your flight. Thanks."

The MEA advisory

"In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice. All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers," said MEA in an advisory to Indian nationals.