Amidst rising tension in the United Kingdom and Bangladesh, India officials have issued separate advisories for Indians travelling to these countries, asking citizens currently present there to “exercise extreme caution”.

Advisory for Indians travelling to UK

The High Commission of India in London issued an advisory on Tuesday for Indian citizens visiting the UK advising them to stay "vigilant" and exercise "due caution" while travelling in the country.

Several incidents of violence and arson were reported during anti-immigrant protests held in the country over the weekend following last month's mass stabbings in northwest England's Southport.

"Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK," said the High Commission of India in London.

"It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway. In case of an emergency, the High Commission of India may be contacted," the advisory added with the emergency contact details.

The government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday that all those involved in violent disorder, including attacks on the police, local communities, arson and looting should expect to face the full force of the law.

Advisory for Indians visiting Bangladesh

In response to rising unrest and violence in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a strong advisory for Indian citizens, advising them against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice.

The statement said, “In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice.”

The statement also advised caution for Indian nationals currently in Bangladesh. It stated, “All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers.”

Also Read: How Bangladesh student protests ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Anti-government protests in Bangladesh have led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from the position and leaving the country. Over 100 people have been killed in the violence across the country.

