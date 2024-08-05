Hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques have been among the targets of the anti-immigrant mobs after initial false claims spread online regarding the stabbing suspect being an immigrant

Protesters target a hotel in Rotherham on Sunday

UK PM calls urgent meeting over 'far-right thuggery'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called an emergency COBRA meeting of senior ministers and police chiefs at 10 Downing Street here on Monday after a weekend of riots across several cities in the country, which he termed a “far-right thuggery” that will face the full force of the law.

UK PM Keir Starmer. Pic/Twitter

Hundreds of arrests have been made as police officers in riot gear responded to violent scenes in Rotherham, Middlesbrough, Bolton and other parts of the UK on Sunday, after days of some of the worst rioting seen on the streets of the country in the wake of the fatal stabbings of three schoolgirls in Southport, north-west England.

Hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques have been among the targets of the anti-immigrant mobs after initial false claims spread online regarding the stabbing suspect being an immigrant.

