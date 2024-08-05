Heads to London via India; protesters ransack her official residence

Sheikh Hasina

PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees Bangladesh: report

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh on Monday looted and vandalised Sheikh Hasina’s official residence in the capital Dhaka, smashed a statue of her father Mujibur Rahman with hammers and set her party’s offices on fire as they celebrated her departure as Prime Minister. Hasina, 76, resigned amid mass protests against her government.

Sheikh Hasina leaves the country in a helicopter on Monday

The protests, which started last month initially with a demand to end the quota system, later turned into anti-government demonstrations.

Jubilant crowds took to the streets across the country to celebrate their victory after Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced her resignation. Her resignation ended her 15 years in power.

Protesters storm Hasina’s official residence in Dhaka, on Monday. Pics/PTI

Thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence. However, she was no at her residence. Video footage showed protesters vandalising and looting Hasina’s official residence ‘Ganabhaban’.

What is going on in Bangladesh?

Protesters vandalise the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum as they set it on fire, in Dhaka, on Monday. Pic/PTI

What began as peaceful protests by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs has turned into an unprecedented challenge and rebellion against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. Anti-government protesters across the country said they will march to the capital, Dhaka, on Monday following a weekend of violence left dozens of people dead as the military imposed a curfew for an indefinite period and authorities cut off internet access in an attempt to stem the unrest. They are demanding that Hasina resign and are seeking justice for the scores of people killed.

What’s happened so far?

Protests turned violent on July 16 as student protesters clashed with security officials and pro-government activists. The internet and mobile data were also turned off. The government says nearly 150 people died last month, while local media have reported more than 200 were killed.

Things were slowly returning to normal after the Supreme Court stepped in to scale back the quota system, a key demand of the protesters. But instead, the protests have continued to expand. A renewed wave of anti-government demonstrations carried over into the weekend, and violent clashes reignited. The deadliest day was Sunday, when at least 95 people were killed, according to local media reports. Schools and universities, which closed their doors last month, remain shut.

Why are they protesting?

At first, the demonstrations were against a quota system that set aside up to 30 per cent of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan. As the violence crested, the Supreme Court last month ruled that the veterans’ quota must be cut to 5 per cent, with 93 per cent of jobs to be allocated on merit. But the protests have continued to fester. Students now say they have just one demand: Hasina’s resignation.

What could happen next?

The latest turmoil has only bolstered Sheikh Hasina’s critics, who say the unrest is a result of her authoritarian streak and hunger for control at all costs. The furor has also highlighted the extent of economic distress in Bangladesh, where exports have fallen and foreign exchange reserves are running low. There’s a lack of quality jobs for young graduates, who increasingly seek the more stable and lucrative government jobs.

For Hasina, this could be a do-or-die moment, especially as the country has a history of military coups.

