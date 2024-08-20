The event, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Bangladesh cricket team captain Nigar Sultana (Pic: ICC)

Listen to this article Women's T20 World Cup 2024: UAE takes over as host for WC replacing Bangladesh x 00:00

The ICC on Tuesday said the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the prevailing unrest in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah.

Also Read: New York's controversial drop-in pitches for WC earn six 'satisfactory' ratings

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "It is a shame not to be hosting the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event."

More updates to follow...