Breaking News
WATCH: Locals in Maharashtra block railway track at Badlapur station after 2 kids were sexually assaulted in school
New roads in Mumbai to decongest Mulund traffic
War of words between allies Shiv Sena and BJP
Will quit if CM says I’m hindering Maratha quota: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Birdwatcher robbed at Karnala Bird Sanctuary near Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Womens T20 World Cup 2024 UAE takes over as host for WC replacing Bangladesh

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: UAE takes over as host for WC replacing Bangladesh

Updated on: 20 August,2024 08:19 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The event, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: UAE takes over as host for WC replacing Bangladesh

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Bangladesh cricket team captain Nigar Sultana (Pic: ICC)

Listen to this article
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: UAE takes over as host for WC replacing Bangladesh
x
00:00

The ICC on Tuesday said the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the prevailing unrest in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


The event, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah.



Also Read: New York's controversial drop-in pitches for WC earn six 'satisfactory' ratings


ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "It is a shame not to be hosting the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event." 

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

womens world cup cricket news ICC cricket world cup sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK