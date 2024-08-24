The mandatory three-year cooling off period to make a come back to the wealthiest cricket board will start for Shah after completion of his term in October 2025

Jay Shah. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article If Jay Shah becomes ICC chief, no favourite for BCCI secy post x 00:00

The numbers will favour Jay Shah to mount the saddle as the next ICC Chairman but there is no clarity if he decides to join the world governing body, who will replace him as BCCI secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah is supposed to have the backing of 15 out of 16 members in the ICC Board but has less than 96 hours to decide if wants to make the move when he still has one year left in his second consecutive term as BCCI secretary. The new ICC chairman will take charge on December 1, and the last date for filing nomination is August 27.

Also Read: Rich tributes flow for Dara

The mandatory three-year cooling off period to make a come back to the wealthiest cricket board will start for Shah after completion of his term in October 2025.

But there is a big question mark as to who will replace Shah in the BCCI since neither he himself nor the people close to him have yet divulged his immediate plans.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever