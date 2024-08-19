Before departing for the Sri Lanka series, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Mohammed Shami has started hitting the nets and his aim will be to feature in first Test match against Bangladesh starting from September 19 in Chennai. Apart from this, Jay Shah also confirmed that former India batsman VVS Laxman will continue to be head of NCA

Mohammed Shami (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said the decision on Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the event will be taken only after the reports from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Mohammed Shami is making significant strides in his recovery. Earlier, he had suffered an ankle injury following which he did not feature in any of the international matches since the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

He is expected to make his appearance in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Mohammed Shami is currently in the final stages of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

He resumed bowling last month for the first time since his surgery and has been gradually increasing his bowling workload, reporting no pain.

Shah said to ANI, "Shami playing the Australia series or not is a matter of his fitness and a decision will be taken after the NCA report."

Before departing for the Sri Lanka series, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Mohammed Shami has started hitting the nets and his aim will be to feature in the first Test match against Bangladesh starting from September 19 in Chennai.

Ajit Agarkar stated as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "We more or less know who the guys are, there are some injuries at the moment and hope they will be back up. Shami has started to bowl which is a good sign. September 19 is the first Test and that was always the goal. I do not know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that."

Shami has a fine Test record in Australia, picking up 31 wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.16, with the best figures of 6/56. He also has two five-wicket hauls on Australian territory in Tests.

Apart from this, Jay Shah also confirmed that former India batsman VVS Laxman will continue to be the head of the NCA.

Laxman became the head of the NCA in December 2021 for a period of three years. His contract is set to expire in September this year.

(With ANI Inputs)