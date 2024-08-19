Paris Olympics 2024 | WATCH: Vinesh Phogat beams with joy after 'special' gift from brother

Vinesh had stayed back in Paris after challenging her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanding a joint silver

Vinesh Phogat with her brother (Pic: Screengrab/IANS)

Vinesh Phogat on Saturday received a grand welcome on her return to the country and after being feted by several supporters and 'khap panchayats' en route to her village Balali, the celebrated wrestler said it was better than winning 1000 Olympic medals.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the IGI airport here and welcomed Vinesh to the beats of 'dhol' when she made her way out with husband Somvir Rathi and Congress MP Deepender Hooda around 10:30am. Heavily garlanded, she stood in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters. Hooda accompanied Vinesh and offered her sweets.

On the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a video has gone viral on social media, featuring Vinesh clutching a stack of Rs 500 notes.

"I am almost 30 years old. Last year he gave me Rs 500. After that this (points to the notes). He has earned this much money only in his whole life (says jokingly), which he has given to me," said Vinesh.

Charkhi Dadri, Haryana: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother in their village Balali pic.twitter.com/YgahqHmDPq — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2024

Vinesh had stayed back in Paris after challenging her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanding a joint silver at the Paris Olympics 2024. The application was dismissed on Wednesday.

"She has come back to her country after such a long time. She is very emotional also. She will spend time with family and calm herself. What Vinesh has done for women is praiseworthy. She might not have received a medal, but she is a champion for us," said Sakshi Malik.

Vinesh's caravan covered the distance of 135 kilometres from Delhi to Balali in about 12 hours as she was honoured by panchayats on the way. They stopped at various spots, including Dhankot, Badli, Jahajgarh, Loharwada, Ghasoula, and Mandoula.

"So what if they didn't give me the gold medal, but people here have given me that. The love and the respect that I have received is more than winning 1,000 Olympic gold medals," Vinesh said in Badli, acknowledging the tremendous support.

Vinesh's mother Premlata said they were hoping for a gold medal this time after suffering heartbreaks in the previous two editions.

"She fought well. Entire village is waiting for her," she said.

The feisty wrestler, in her first reaction after her Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification, on Saturday said that under "different circumstances" she could see herself competing till 2032 because she still has a lot of wrestling left in her, but is now unsure about her future as things "might never be same again".

Vinesh had announced her retirement from the sport after her disqualification.

In an emotional post on social media, Vinesh shared her childhood dream, the hardships she faced after losing her father, and also put on record the contribution made by people in her extraordinary journey.

