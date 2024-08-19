Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Not all is lost Vinesh

Not all is lost, Vinesh!

Premium

Updated on: 19 August,2024 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A teary-eyed Vinesh Phogat received an extraordinary reception upon her return to India, as hundreds of supporters gathered outside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday

Not all is lost, Vinesh!

Vinesh Phogat’s reception at the airport which also saw Olympic medalist wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia in attendance. Pic/PTI

Key Highlights

  1. A teary-eyed Vinesh Phogat received an extraordinary reception
  2. The grand welcome highlighted the deep respect and encouragement from her fans
  3. Prominent figures, including fellow wrestlers, were on hand to greet Vinesh

Tears, adulation, garlands, there was everything on display. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat sakshi malik Bajrang Punia wrestling sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK