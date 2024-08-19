Not all is lost, Vinesh!

A teary-eyed Vinesh Phogat received an extraordinary reception upon her return to India, as hundreds of supporters gathered outside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday
Vinesh Phogat’s reception at the airport which also saw Olympic medalist wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia in attendance. Pic/PTI
Key Highlights
- A teary-eyed Vinesh Phogat received an extraordinary reception
- The grand welcome highlighted the deep respect and encouragement from her fans
- Prominent figures, including fellow wrestlers, were on hand to greet Vinesh
Tears, adulation, garlands, there was everything on display.
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!