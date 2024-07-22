Suryakumar Yadav's elevation to captaincy was formally announced on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in Pandya's career

Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar at press conference on Monday (Pic: Satej Shinde)

Listen to this article IND vs SL T20I series | 'Those skillsets are hard to find': Agarkar on electing Suryakumar Yadav over Hardik Pandya as T20I skipper x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming IND vs SL T20I series, India cheif selector Ajit Agarkar provided insights into the decision-making process behind appointing Suryakumar Yadav as the captain over Hardik Pandya, a star all-rounder known for his explosive contributions in the shortest format of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav's elevation to captaincy was formally announced on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the 33-year-old's career. His leadership debut will coincide with the Sri Lanka series, comprising three T20Is scheduled for July 27, 28, and 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agarkar, a former right-arm seamer renowned for his strategic acumen, highlighted Pandya's indispensable role within the team, emphasizing his unique skill set that sets him apart. However, he acknowledged challenges related to Pandya's fitness, underscoring the team's need for reliability and consistency in availability. Despite these considerations, Agarkar expressed confidence in Yadav's leadership potential, citing his comprehensive skill set and aptitude for the captaincy role.

Looking beyond the T20I series, a subsequent three-match ODI series is slated to commence from August 1. The Pallekele International Stadium will host the T20Is, while the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is designated for the ODI matches, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Both India and Sri Lanka will embark on this series under new coaching regimes. The Sri Lankan Lions will be guided by interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, a legendary all-rounder revered for his contributions to Sri Lankan cricket. Meanwhile, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir steps into his inaugural assignment as India's head coach, succeeding Rahul Dravid, who led India to victory in the recent T20 World Cup.

Also Read: 2027 WC in sight, Gambhir wants Rohit and Kohli to be available for most games

India's last bilateral white-ball tour of Sri Lanka took place in July 2021 under Dravid's stewardship, with Shikhar Dhawan captaining the side. The series saw India clinch the ODI series 2-1 while Sri Lanka responded with a 2-1 victory in the T20Is, showcasing the competitive spirit between the two cricketing nations.

Following their triumph in the T20 World Cup, where they defeated South Africa in a thrilling final, India's momentum continues with a recent 4-1 series win over Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series. This sequence of successes underscores India's formidable standing in the international cricketing landscape.

As the cricketing world focuses on the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, all eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav as he steps into his new role as captain, tasked with leading India's charge against a resilient Sri Lankan side. Under the stewardship of Gautam Gambhir, India seeks to build upon recent triumphs and reinforce their dominance in white-ball cricket, setting the stage for an exciting clash of talent and strategy on the Sri Lankan soil.

In conclusion, the appointment of Suryakumar Yadav as captain signifies India's strategic shift towards nurturing emerging leadership talents while balancing the contributions of established stars like Hardik Pandya. With Gambhir at the helm, India aims to harness its depth of talent and collective experience to maintain their winning momentum and uphold their stature as a powerhouse in international cricket.

IND vs SL T20I series: Full squad



Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohd. Siraj.