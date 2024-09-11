As Jaiswal and Pant’s replacements, the selectors have named Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rinku Singh added to Duleep Trophy squad x 00:00

Majority of the players picked in the India squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were on Tuesday rested for the second round of Duleep Trophy beginning here on September 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Time uska kharab hota hai: Rinku Singh opens up on his poor performance

As Jaiswal and Pant’s replacements, the selectors have named Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever