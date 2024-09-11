Breaking News
Rinku Singh added to Duleep Trophy squad

Rinku Singh added to Duleep Trophy squad

Updated on: 11 September,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Anantapur
PTI |

As Jaiswal and Pant’s replacements, the selectors have named Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh. Pic/AFP

Majority of the players picked in the India squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were on Tuesday rested for the second round of Duleep Trophy beginning here on September 12.


Also read: Time uska kharab hota hai: Rinku Singh opens up on his poor performance



As Jaiswal and Pant’s replacements, the selectors have named Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh.


