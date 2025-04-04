Ravikumar Menon, who is known for his contributions to both the television and film industry, was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passed away today at the age of 71 after battling lung cancer, leaving a void in the entire entertainment world. The actor, who is known for his contributions to both the television and film industry, was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last. The heartbreaking news of the actor's demise was confirmed by his son.

Ravikumar has contributed to over 100 Malayalam movies, along with many Tamil films and a handful of television serials. Following his debut with Indhulekha in 1967, Ravi rose to prominence by playing lead and villainous roles in the 1970s and 1980s. While he appeared in movies like Ullaasayaathra (1975), Neelasaari (1976), and Ayalkkaari (1976), it was M. Krishnan Nair’s Amma (1976) that earned him heavy praise.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer have mourned the death of the noted actor. In a statement issued by the CMO, Vijayan quoted that Ravikumar has left an "undyeable mark" on the Malayalam film industry and that his death has been a great loss for the industry.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Speaker Shamseer and CPI State Secretary M. V. Govindan in their respective condolence messages. While mourning the death of "a beloved hero of the Malayali audience," Govindan shared, "We share in the grief of his loved ones and family members."

Manoj Kumar passed away

This news came just when the entertainment world was already grieving the loss of veteran actor Manoj Kumar. Actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87. He breathed his last at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after battling a long illness. After his demise, his son issued a statement.

Manoj Kumar’s son issues statement

Speaking to ANI, his son, Kunal Goswami, shared the news and said, "Namaskar Ji, I am Kunal Goswami. Unfortunately, my father Manoj Kumar has passed away today at around 3:30 am in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. He was unwell for a long time, but he has overcome everything with great intensity. It is God’s grace that he passed away peacefully. He will be cremated tomorrow morning. Thank you to all of you."