Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passes away Kerala CM extends condolences

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passes away; Kerala CM extends condolences

Updated on: 04 April,2025 09:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ravikumar Menon, who is known for his contributions to both the television and film industry, was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passes away; Kerala CM extends condolences

In Pic: Ravikumar Menon

Listen to this article
Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passes away; Kerala CM extends condolences
x
00:00

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passed away today at the age of 71 after battling lung cancer, leaving a void in the entire entertainment world. The actor, who is known for his contributions to both the television and film industry, was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last. The heartbreaking news of the actor's demise was confirmed by his son.


Ravikumar has contributed to over 100 Malayalam movies, along with many Tamil films and a handful of television serials. Following his debut with Indhulekha in 1967, Ravi rose to prominence by playing lead and villainous roles in the 1970s and 1980s. While he appeared in movies like Ullaasayaathra (1975), Neelasaari (1976), and Ayalkkaari (1976), it was M. Krishnan Nair’s Amma (1976) that earned him heavy praise.


Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer have mourned the death of the noted actor. In a statement issued by the CMO, Vijayan quoted that Ravikumar has left an "undyeable mark" on the Malayalam film industry and that his death has been a great loss for the industry.


Similar sentiments were echoed by Speaker Shamseer and CPI State Secretary M. V. Govindan in their respective condolence messages. While mourning the death of "a beloved hero of the Malayali audience," Govindan shared, "We share in the grief of his loved ones and family members."

Manoj Kumar passed away

This news came just when the entertainment world was already grieving the loss of veteran actor Manoj Kumar. Actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87. He breathed his last at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after battling a long illness. After his demise, his son issued a statement.

Manoj Kumar’s son issues statement

Speaking to ANI, his son, Kunal Goswami, shared the news and said, "Namaskar Ji, I am Kunal Goswami. Unfortunately, my father Manoj Kumar has passed away today at around 3:30 am in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. He was unwell for a long time, but he has overcome everything with great intensity. It is God’s grace that he passed away peacefully. He will be cremated tomorrow morning. Thank you to all of you."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK