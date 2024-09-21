Breaking News
Diaz two hot

Diaz two hot!

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

Luis scores brace as Liverpool rout Bournemouth 3-0 to go atop EPL table; Darwin Nunez netted the third goal

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is ecstatic after scoring against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League with a resounding 3-0 win over Bournemouth as Tottenham eased the pressure on Ange Postecoglou by beating Brentford 3-1 on Saturday.


Chelsea’s Jackson scores



Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win at West Ham, while Aston Villa are level on points at the top after coming from behind to beat Wolves 3-1. The victory meant that Chelsea continued their positive start under Enzo Maresca as Jackson put a woeful West Ham to the sword at the London Stadium. 


Also Read: Al Nassr’s Ronaldo helps new coach Pioli win

Liverpool suffered the first setback of Arne Slot’s early days in charge when Nottingham Forest shocked Anfield seven days ago. But the Reds responded in style to blow Bournemouth away before half-time. Luis Diaz was rested for an impressive 3-1 win at AC Milan to start Liverpool’s Champions League campaign in midweek. Restored to the starting line-up, the Colombian struck twice inside two minutes. Diaz pounced on a misjudgement from Kepa Arrizabalaga to latch onto Ibrahima Konate’s long ball and round the stranded Spanish goalkeeper before sweeping into an empty net. Trent Alexander-Arnold then teed up Diaz to fire in his fifth goal of the season. Darwin Nunez ended his 14-game goal drought at club level in spectacular 
fashion by curling into the far corner. 

City, Villa are joint second

A three-goal margin of victory takes Liverpool ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa, who also have 12 points, on goal difference. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

liverpool bournemouth english premier league football sports news Sports Update

