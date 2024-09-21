Alisson aggravated a hamstring injury that had been troubling him for several weeks during Tuesday’s Champions League win at AC Milan

Alisson Becker

Listen to this article Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson doubtful for Bournemouth tie x 00:00

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has revealed the club’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alisson aggravated a hamstring injury that had been troubling him for several weeks during Tuesday’s Champions League win at AC Milan. The Brazil international has played every match for Liverpool this season, keeping three clean sheets in five games in all competitions, and his absence would be a blow to title-chasing

Liverpool.

Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher would likely deputise for Alisson if the 31-year-old cannot face Bournemouth at Anfield this weekend. “Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today and if he can’t, probably won’t play. He has a slight issue with one of his muscles,” Slot told reporters on Friday. “We wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not. He didn’t take it from the Milan game, it happened a bit before, but after the Milan game he felt it more. Now we have to wait and see if he is ready to be in goal tomorrow or wait a few extra days.”

With Liverpool in the middle of a gruelling run of seven games in 22 days, Alisson spoke ahead of the Milan game about his concern over the increased workload players face with the expansion of the Champions League.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever