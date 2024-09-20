Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Early red card hampers Barcelona in Champions League loss to Monaco

Early red card hampers Barcelona in Champions League loss to Monaco

Updated on: 20 September,2024 12:12 PM IST  |  Monaco
AP , PTI |

Top

Garcia pulled back Takumi Minamino when the Japan forward intercepted a panicky pass out from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen

Early red card hampers Barcelona in Champions League loss to Monaco

Monaco´s players celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 1 football match between AS Monaco and FC Barcelona at the Louis II Stadium in the Principality of Monaco. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Early red card hampers Barcelona in Champions League loss to Monaco
x
00:00

Barcelona's perfect start to the season ended with a 2-1 loss at Monaco in the revamped Champions League on Thursday, a defeat which happened after defender Eric Garcia was sent off after 11 minutes. Garcia pulled back Takumi Minamino when the Japan forward intercepted a panicky pass out from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.


Barca won its first five league games in the Spanish league under new coach Hansi Flick but saw Monaco take the lead in the 16th through midfielder Maghnes Akliouche. Akliouche, who represented France at the Paris Olympics, scored from the right side of the penalty area with national team coach Didier Deschamps watching. Deschamps was not the only well-known face in the crowd at Stade Louis II. Basketball great Michael Jordan was there, too. Jordan watched teenage superstar Lamine Yamal equalize for Barca in the 28th with a fine left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area.



It was his fourth goal of the season but the first of the European Championship-winning Spain forward's career in the Champions League. According to UEFA, Yamal became the second-youngest scorer in Champions League history at 17 years and 68 days " just 28 days older than teammate Ansu Fati when he netted against Inter Milan in December 2019. In July, Yamal became the youngest player ever to score at a Euro when he netted a stunning goal in Spain's semifinal victory over France. George Ilenikhena showed equally good composure to restore Monaco's lead in the 71st.


The 18-year-old forward latched onto a pass over the top and confidently beat Ter Stegen with Prince Albert of Monaco among the celebrating fans. It was his first goal for Monaco and his second in the Champions League, with the other also coming against Barca last season when he played for Antwerp. "I'm happy, we played really well together and we deserved the victory," Ilenikhena said. "If we play like this we can go far." Fati, meanwhile, recovered from a foot injury and came on as a substitute in the 88th minute. The 21-year-old forward, who returned from a loan to English Premier League club Brighton, had not played for Barca since 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

monaco fc barcelona uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK