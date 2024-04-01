F1 owners Liberty Media buy MotoGP for USD 4.5 bn

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. “Liberty Media Corporation has announced an agreement to acquire MotoGP. MotoGP is the pinnacle of two wheels,” read a statement issued by MotoGP

Formula One owners Liberty Media have agreed to buy MotoGP on Monday in a deal valued at around $4.5 billion, the American company said.

MotoGP said in a statement that Liberty Media would acquire “approximately 86 per cent” stake from Spain-based owners Dorna in a deal valued at 4.2 billion euros (USD 4.5 billion).

