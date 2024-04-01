Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > F1 owners Liberty Media buy MotoGP for USD 45 bn
F1 owners Liberty Media buy MotoGP for USD 4.5 bn

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. “Liberty Media Corporation has announced an agreement to acquire MotoGP. MotoGP is the pinnacle of two wheels,” read a statement issued by MotoGP

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Formula One owners Liberty Media have agreed to buy MotoGP on Monday in a deal valued at around $4.5 billion, the American company said. 


Also Read: Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0


MotoGP said in a statement that Liberty Media would acquire “approximately 86 per cent” stake from Spain-based owners Dorna in a deal valued at 4.2 billion euros (USD 4.5 billion). 


The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. “Liberty Media Corporation has announced an agreement to acquire MotoGP. MotoGP is the pinnacle of two wheels,” read a statement issued by MotoGP.

