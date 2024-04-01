Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic 2 0
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AP , PTI |

Top

Rodrygo scored both goals and Madrid maintained its comfortable lead at the top after Barcelona had won 1-0 at Las Palmas on Saturday

Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0

Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates his second goal against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0
x
00:00

Rodrygo thrived in the absence of Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 to keep an eight-point lead over Barcelona in the Spanish league.


Also Read: Everton announce USD 112 million losses


Rodrygo scored both goals and Madrid maintained its comfortable lead at the top after Barcelona had won 1-0 at Las Palmas on Saturday.


Vinicius didn’t play because of a suspension over yellow cards, but Jude Bellingham was back in the squad after missing two league games because of a red-card suspension. The England international set up Rodrygo’s second goal in Madrid’s third straight league win. Rodrygo’s opener came with a beautiful shot into the top corner from just outside the area eight minutes into the match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real madrid la liga football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK