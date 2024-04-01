Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0

Rodrygo scored both goals and Madrid maintained its comfortable lead at the top after Barcelona had won 1-0 at Las Palmas on Saturday

Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates his second goal against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Rodrygo thrived in the absence of Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 to keep an eight-point lead over Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Rodrygo scored both goals and Madrid maintained its comfortable lead at the top after Barcelona had won 1-0 at Las Palmas on Saturday.

Vinicius didn’t play because of a suspension over yellow cards, but Jude Bellingham was back in the squad after missing two league games because of a red-card suspension. The England international set up Rodrygo’s second goal in Madrid’s third straight league win. Rodrygo’s opener came with a beautiful shot into the top corner from just outside the area eight minutes into the match.

