Real Madrid’s Brazil star Vinicius Jr breaks down on eve of Spain clash; reveals he’s a constant target of racial abuse, but vows to keep fighting

Brazil’s Vinicius Jr in tears during a press conference in Madrid on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘Racism reducing my desire to play’ x 00:00

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior said his desire to play football was reducing as incidents of racial abuse aimed at him piled up in Spain, during a tearful media appearance Monday.

The Real Madrid forward has suffered abuse from opposition fans on many occasions in recent years, with one incident in Valencia in May provoking worldwide outrage. Spain will face Vinicius’s Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday under the slogan “One Skin” to help combat racism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Luke Ronchi in talks for Pak coach’s role

“I’ve been seeing this [racism] for a long time, and every time I feel sadder, and every time I have less desire to play,” Vinicius told reporters. The 23-year-old broke down in tears at one point after answering questions about the racist abuse he has suffered in different stadiums across Spain.

However later, Vinicius said he would not leave Spain and try playing in a different country to escape the abuse. “I would be giving the racists what they want,” he said. “I will stay at the best club in the world, scoring as many goals as I can so they keep watching me.”

Vinicius said he wished he could only think about his playing career. “Playing football is very important but the fight against racism is hugely important,” he said.

“I want people of colour to have a normal life and if that was the case, I would go to games with my club only focussed on playing.”

Earlier, Spain defender and Vinicius’ club teammate Dani Carvajal denied his country was not racist. “I am sure that Spain is not a racist country but there are many racists here and many of them are in the stadiums,” said Vinicius.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever