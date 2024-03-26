Alves, 40, was last month sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail for raping a young woman in the VIP bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub

Convicted rapist and former Brazil international football player Dani Alves (R) leaves on provisional release, flanked by his lawyers Ines Guardiola, at Brians 2 prison in Barcelona on March 25, 2024. Convicted rapist and former Brazil international Dani Alves left a jail in Barcelona. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Alves pays bail and can leave jail: Court x 00:00

Former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves, convicted of rape in Spain, has paid his bail of one million euros and can leave jail pending his appeal, a court said Monday.

Alves, 40, was last month sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail for raping a young woman in the VIP bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub.

But in a surprise move, a Barcelona court agreed last Wednesday to his request for provisional release while his appeal is heard on condition that he posted bail of a million euros ($1.08 million), hand over his Spanish and Brazilian passports, remain in the country and present himself to court “on a weekly basis”.

