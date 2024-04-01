Everton announce USD 112 million losses

The Merseyside club was docked six points earlier this season for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and is waiting to learn if it will face more punishment for further breaches. Everton is 16th in the 20-team EPL, three points above the relegation zone

Premier League club Everton reported losses of $112.5 million (approx Rs 938.27cr) in its latest accounts. Its losses for the 2022-23 season went up from 44.7 million pounds in the previous campaign.

The Merseyside club was docked six points earlier this season for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and is waiting to learn if it will face more punishment for further breaches. Everton is 16th in the 20-team EPL, three points above the relegation zone.

