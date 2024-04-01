Breaking News
Everton announce USD 112 million losses
Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AP , PTI |

Top

The Merseyside club was docked six points earlier this season for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and is waiting to learn if it will face more punishment for further breaches. Everton is 16th in the 20-team EPL, three points above the relegation zone

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Premier League club Everton reported losses of $112.5 million (approx Rs 938.27cr) in its latest accounts. Its losses for the 2022-23 season went up from 44.7 million pounds in the previous campaign.


Also Read: Klopp keen to enjoy title chase in final year


The Merseyside club was docked six points earlier this season for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and is waiting to learn if it will face more punishment for further breaches. Everton is 16th in the 20-team EPL, three points above the relegation zone.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

