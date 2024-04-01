Breaking News
Sports News > Football News > Article > Klopp keen to enjoy title chase in final year
Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“It will be tough and yes, it is sometimes nerve-wracking and the heart rate will be at 180 or 200 or whatever from time to time if you watch it or if you play in it

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is determined to enjoy the closing stages of the Premier League title race, for all its twists and turns, in what will be his final season at Anfield.


Also Read: Liverpool now ‘favourites’


The Reds came back from conceding an early goal against Brighton on Sunday to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. With Manchester City and Arsenal playing out a goalless draw, Liverpool are now two points clear at the top of the table with nine matches left to play. “We have to get through this [and] we decide if we enjoy it or not, pretty much,” he said. 


“It will be tough and yes, it is sometimes nerve-wracking and the heart rate will be at 180 or 200 or whatever from time to time if you watch it or if you play in it.  “But if we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don’t, we still have a chance, it’s just really much more difficult and that’s why we try to stay positive in all these moments,” he added.  

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

liverpool english premier league football sports news Sports Update
