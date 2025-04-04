The raid was conducted on March 29 on Arif Mansuri & Sons located in Bara Imam Road (Chor Bazaar) in the Don Taki area of Mumbai. According to the police, the Crime Detection Unit acted on a tip-off. During the operation, the police personnel confiscated the banned e-cigarettes

The team displays the e-cigarettes seized during the raid in south Mumbai.

In a major crackdown on the illegal e-cigarette trade, the JJ Marg Police in Mumbai have allegedly seized a stockpile of government-banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 22.55 lakh and arrested three individuals involved in the racket.

The raid was conducted on March 29 on Arif Mansuri & Sons located in Bara Imam Road (Chor Bazaar) in the Don Taki area of south Mumbai.

According to the police, the Crime Detection Unit, led by Sub-inspector Prashant Nerkar, acted on a tip-off and raided Arif Mansoori & Sons. During the operation, the police personnel confiscated IGET Star brand e-cigarettes, which are banned under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

Following the seizure, a first information report (FIR) was registered in the case, leading to the arrest of Nasir Husain Khan, 52; Faran Ismail Mansoori, 32, and Kazim Kamran Khan, 25.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody, and further investigations are underway to identify the other individuals linked to the supply chain.