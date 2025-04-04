Thakur had come to Mumbai from Dubai to celebrate Eid with family; assailants believed video was directed at them; Police investigations revealed that the controversial Instagram post, made in 2024, featured villagers dancing with a dog with the names of some local residents

Nauman Noor was rushed to a hospital by locals. Pic/Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared x 00:00

A 25-year-old Goregaon resident was brutally attacked with sharp weapons by a group of five to six people on the night of Eid al-Fitr (Monday), which left him critically injured. The victim, Nauman Noor Mohammad Thakur, who works in Dubai, had come to Mumbai to celebrate Eid with his family. Police said the attack was triggered by a meme video Thakur had posted on Instagram, which the assailants believed was directed at them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigations revealed that the controversial Instagram post, made in 2024, featured villagers dancing with a dog with the names of some local residents. Offended by the content, the accused allegedly launched a coordinated attack on Thakur. He was rushed to a hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU).



Cut wound on the victim

Police have identified the accused persons as Wasim Shaikh, Imran, Tanveer Khan and Farukh Khan, who reside in the same area. Thakur told mid-day, “A few days ago, I returned to Mumbai to celebrate Eid with my family. I was with my friend in the area when Farukh and his three friends arrived and started abusing me over a meme I had shared on Instagram in 2024. They began beating me and also attacked me with sharp weapons.”



Meme shared by the victim on Instagram

“They also warned me against sharing similar memes on Instagram. The locals rushed me to the hospital, where I was admitted to the ICU. I have sustained injuries above my eye, on my back and on my hand,” he said. Thakur added, “They also stole 8000 dirhams [almost Rs 1.86 lakh] and an expensive watch during the assault, but the cops mentioned in the FIR that the items were missing. The police have not yet added attempted murder charges.”

Senior Inspector Sagar Shivalkar of the Goregaon police station said, “We have arrested Wasim Shaikh and are tracing the others.” An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 118(1), 74, 115(2), and 3(5) of the BNS, according to the police.