Assault took place inside medical store in Virar where woman works; parents take woman to hospital after nobody bothers to help; man arrested

The medical shop where the woman was attacked; Akshay Patil, the attacker. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man stabs, breaks girlfriend’s jaw, leaves her for dead x 00:00

A 30-year-old man Akshay Patil has been arrested by the Virar police for brutally assaulting his 23-year-old girlfriend who had recently postponed the wedding date. After assaulting the woman, Bhavika Gawad, the attacker called her mother to boast of his crime saying, ‘tujhya mulilaa mi medicalmadhyech maroon takle aahe’ (I have killed your daughter in the medical store).

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavika’s father Bhalchandra said the two had been seeing each other for the past few years and his daughter asked for more time for marriage as she had just started working as a pharmacist in a Virar-based medical store. “On Wednesday, Akshay arrived at her workplace in Virar East and assaulted her with a sharp-edged weapon. When she fell to the floor, he kicked in her face, breaking her jaw,” Bhalchandra told mid-day.

“After he called my wife with the chilling news, we rushed to the shop where Bhavika works. The shutter was half pulled down and Bhavika was lying unconscious and covered in blood,” recalled the father. “Thankfully, she was alive but was writhing in pain. So, we rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she is being treated. She is in intensive care unit and still unconscious,” he added. After the Virar police was informed, a case was registered against Patil who was subsequently arrested late evening on Wednesday.

“Based on the statement of woman’s mother Shobhna, we have registered an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the accused Akshay Patil has been arrested. Further investigations are underway,” said an officer attached to Virar police station.

Reason for assault

A month ago, Patil’s parents had approached the Gawads to propose marriage. “We had clearly told the Patils that my daughter needed to go for further studies. We had politely told them that we needed time at least till December,” said Gawad. “Since my daughter had started work four months ago, she needed time to focus on work. But Akshay would always insist she spend time with him. Akshay was told not to bother her when she is at work. We don’t know what went wrong on Wednesday,” the father told mid-day.

Please help victims: Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police, MBVV police, Jayant Bajbhale said, “Instead of being mute spectators, bystanders must start to shout unanimously at the attacker, who will ultimately be discouraged from assaulting the victim. If a person among the bystanders is daring to intervene to help the victim, the others must join him/her. One of the bystanders can dial 112 to seek immediate help of police.”

MBVV Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey said, “There have been unfortunate instances where assaults have taken place and despite being in good numbers bystanders have not intervened or even informed the police. We urge citizens to immediately call the nearest police person or dial 112 and call for police assistance and also to intervene if possible. We will ensure that such Good Samaritans are appreciated and not inconvenienced.”

Earlier assaults

June 2024: A 20-year-old woman, Aarti Yadav, was brutally murdered by a man Rohit Yadav. The assailant, using an iron wrench, attacked the victim 15 times, leading to her tragic death. There were hundreds of people on the road when Rohit had been hitting Aarti’s head with the wrench. Though one person dared to intervene but he was threatened by the attacker. The other onlookers did not intervene to rescue the woman, who subsequently died on the spot. The motive was reportedly a recent breakup after a two-year relationship.

July 2024: A 26-year-old woman Brishila Khatri was assaulted by her husband Shiv Sharma on the foot over bridge at Virar station. She collapsed on the FOB and was later rushed to a hospital for immediate medical assistance. The accused Sharma was later arrested by Vasai GRP.

October 2024: A Bandra-based 36-year-old Amreen Shaikh, who had gone to Mira Road to seek custody of her children from her estranged husband Nadeem Khan, was stabbed to death by him. There were hundreds of people on the road but none of them dared to help the woman. After killing his wife, Nadeem threw the bloodstained knife and was seen walking fearlessly on the road. He was later arrested by police.