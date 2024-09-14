The incident took place on the night of September 13, when he allegedly stabbed his wife and fled

Representation Pic

The Virar police apprehended a 38-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife as he doubted her “character”. He was held at Kalyan Station, during an attempt to flee the city, said the police. The incident took place on the night of September 13, when he allegedly stabbed his wife and fled. The murder took place at Ekvira Building in Virar’s Vatewadi area.

The Virar police reached the spot and identified the victim as Bharati Rathod, 32. Her body was sent for autopsy. The police then recorded the statement of the victim’s relative and registered an FIR. According to the police, Rathod and her husband Gopal Rathod, 38, were married for 15 years and had a 13-year-old daughter. They allegedly fought often over his drinking habit and his suspicions over her “character”.