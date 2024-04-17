Thane: Man held for assaulting 2 outside railway station in Kalyan

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, forcing one of the victims to confront the accused after seeing his mistreatment of his friend's wife.

A 42-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly beat two people outside the Kalyan railway station in Thane district, Maharashtra. According to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, the conflict began after one of the victims objected to the accused's indecent gestures towards a woman.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, forcing one of the victims to confront the accused after seeing his mistreatment of his friend's wife. The accused allegedly assaulted the victim on the neck with a sharp weapon and made threats, reported PTI.

Another person tried to interfere but was also attacked by the accused. Following a complaint submitted by one of the victims, the police apprehended the accused, who lives in Khadvali, Shahapur, in the district, the report added.

According to the report, the accused is charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including willingly causing harm, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult to create a breach of peace.

He was booked under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated incident, former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Eknath Khadse received a threat call from an unidentified person on Wednesday, according to police officials. According to PTI, the caller threatened Khadse with severe repercussions, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the news agency, Khadse received a threat call on Monday from an unknown number and then approached Muktai Nagar Police in Jalgaon district.

Citing the complaint, the officer told PTI that the caller threatened Khadse with the names of gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel. He also stated that the caller had not yet been tracked.

Following Khadse's complaint, a non-cognisable offence was registered against the unnamed individual under the applicable regulations. He stated that an investigation is ongoing on the case.