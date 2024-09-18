Breaking News
Updated on: 18 September,2024 07:23 PM IST  |  Palghar
The accused is an alcoholic, the police said. He allegedly stabbed his wife to death at around 4.30 am on September 13 in their house at Phulpada area of Virar (West) near Mumbai over a domestic dispute

The police have cracked the murder of a 34-year-old woman with her husband's arrest within six hours of registering the case in Palghar district near Mumbai, an officer said on Wednesday.


The cops acted after the matter was reported by the daughter of the couple to Virar police station near Mumbai early on September 13, news agency PTI reported.



The accused, identified as Gopal Rathod, was arrested from Kopar railway station near Kalyan while trying to escape to his hometown in Karnataka, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Virar, Jayant Bajbale.


The 37-year-old accused is allegedly an alcoholic. He allegedly stabbed his wife Bharti to death at around 4.30 am on September 13 in their house at Phulpada area of Virar (West) near Mumbai over a domestic dispute, the DCP said, adding that the accused also used to doubt the victim's fidelity.

"The police tracked Rathod using footage from CCTV cameras and activated a network of informers. Acting on a tip-off, Rathod was nabbed from Kopar station when he was about to board a train to Bidar," an officer said.

