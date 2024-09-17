Syaba Begum Ansari, the wife of the prime accused Arif Ansari, was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on September 15 for the murders that occurred in Nehroli in Wada tehsil last month

Representational Image

Listen to this article Palghar triple murder: Cops arrest prime accused's wife from Uttar Pradesh x 00:00

An official on Tuesday said that the police have arrested a 31-year-old woman in connection with the Palghar triple murder of a senior citizen couple and their daughter in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syaba Begum Ansari, the wife of the prime accused Arif Ansari, was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on September 15 for the murders that occurred in Nehroli in Wada tehsil last month, inspector Duttaray Kindre of Wada police said, reported PTI.

Bodies of Mukund Bechardas Rathod (75), his wife Kanchan (72) and their daughter Sangeeta (52) were found inside their house at Nehroili in Wada tehsil on August 30, reported PTI.

Arif, a former neighbour of the family, was apprehended at Meja village in Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly committed the murders on August 17 in a bid to rob the family, reported PTI.

The official said Arif's wife was arrested after he revealed during interrogation that she knew of his involvement in the murders.

"On the day of the crime, Arif returned home with bloodstained clothes and hands. When Syaba questioned him, he admitted to the murders, and she then allegedly helped him enter the crime scene to destroy the evidence," Kindre said, reported PTI.

The couple then fled to a relative's house and later escaped to their hometown, where they reportedly concealed their identities, he said, reported PTI.

A probe also revealed that the woman helped her husband sell silver coins he stole from the victims. The coins were melted down and sold to a jeweller in Prayagraj, the official said.

A special police team, including a women's unit, was dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to arrest the Syaba. She has been remanded in police custody till September 21, he said.

FIR registered as woman accuses two men of raping her in Palghar district

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have registered a case against two men for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman at knifepoint, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The alleged incident took place on the night of September 10 and the woman approached the Tulinj police four days later, he said.

Senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar said there seems to be some dispute between the woman and the accused, identified as Jitendra Yadav, alias Katu, and Avi Jaiswal, alias Billu, reported PTI.

Police are verifying the facts of the complaints and also on the lookout for the accused, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)