The child's parents were at work, and she was home with her grandparents when the accused allegedly entered her house and sexually assaulted her

A Palghar labourer has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-and-half-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The police on Thursday arrested the 19-year-old accused in connection with the incident that occurred in Jawhar taluka on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The accused was a labourer involved in cable laying work in the victim's locality, the official said, reported PTI.

The child informed her mother about the assault the next day, following which a complaint was lodged with the police, he said, reported PTI.

The accused has been arrested under section 64 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Following the incident, local activists from various political parties and social organisations from Jawhar and Mokhada staged a protest, demanding capital punishment for the accused, reported PTI.

Tuition teacher stripped, paraded for 'misbehaving' with girls

In another case, a group of parents and locals on Wednesday thrashed, stripped and paraded a tuition teacher in Maharashtra's Palghar district, accusing him of misbehaving with girl students, an official said, reported PTI.

The matter came to light after a 13-year-old girl refused to go to his tuition classes. When her parents sought to know the reason, she told them about the alleged misconduct by the tuition teacher, reported PTI.

The parents of the girl and other citizens then beat up the teacher, stripped and paraded him after pulling him out of his classes in Virar. They also accused him of misbehaving with other girl students, the official said, reported PTI.

Senior Inspector Vijay Pawar of Virar police station told reporters that the teacher has been handed over to the police and they are recording statements. Police will register an FIR against the tuition teacher, he added.

Man arrested for raping woman on marriage pretext

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Ludhiana in Punjab, for allegedly raping a woman on the false pretext of marriage, police said on Monday, reported ANI.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Raghav Rajesh Agarwal, allegedly raped the woman several times between January last year and August 2024, reported ANI.

The victim and the accused had met at an exhibition in Delhi, Khar police station officials said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)