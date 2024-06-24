Breaking News
Vasai murder case: Two minutes of rage, says killer; it was premeditated, say cops

Updated on: 25 June,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

As killer claims he ‘ruined everything in two minutes’, police say he had made up his mind on killing

(Left) Rohit Yadav in police custody after killing his former girlfriend, Aarti Yadav (middle) in cold blood last Tuesday; (right) Harish Gaur, the accused’s lawyer. Pics/Hanif Patel

Key Highlights

  1. Rohit Yadav showed no remorse during the initial days of his interrogation
  2. During his interrogation, Rohit told police that Aarti had started to see someone else
  3. On Monday, Rohit was produced before the Vasai court

Rohit Yadav, the 29-year-old who bludgeoned his 20-year-old former girlfriend Aarti Yadav to death on the morning of June 18, showed no remorse during the initial days of his interrogation but has now confided to his lawyer Harish Gaur that ‘two minutes of anger ruined everything’. “We have seen the video [of Rohit attacking Aarti]. It was absolutely inhuman. Rohit told me he was infuriated with her and everything happened in a fit of rage that lasted two minutes,” Gaur told mid-day.

