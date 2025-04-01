A 20-year-old man, Mohammed Kaif Rahim Shaikh, was killed in a violent altercation over the distribution of 'iftari' sweets in Oshiwara, Mumbai. The dispute escalated when the accused, Zafar Firoze Khan, returned with associates and stabbed Shaikh

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Man killed in Mumbai over argument on 'iftari' sweets distribution x 00:00

A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed following a heated argument over the distribution of fruits for 'iftari' at Oshiwara in western Mumbai, as per the police. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening in Jogeshwari West, resulted in the tragic death of Mohammed Kaif Rahim Shaikh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a police official, the confrontation started when Shaikh and Zafar Firoze Khan (22) became involved in a dispute regarding the sharing of fruits during the iftari. Both Shaikh and Khan were employed at a shop that makes dresses for children. During the argument, it was reported that Shaikh slapped Khan, which further escalated the situation.

In retaliation, Khan, accompanied by his associates, returned to the location and attacked Shaikh. The argument turned violent when Khan and his friends stabbed Shaikh, leading to his death.

In another case of 2024, the Oshiwara police nabbed a mother who allegedly killed her own son in fit of rage. According to the police, the incident occurred in Shukla compound, Jogeshwari at around 4 pm.

“The accused mother Bindudevi Dubey (50), killed her son Shivkumar Dubey (23). She used a knife to kill the son," said DCP Zone 9, Raj Tilak Roushan. The police don't suspect the accused to be mentally unfit.

According to the police sources, the deceased son is Shivkumar, was alcoholic. The accused mother is Bindu Dubey was doing the household works. The deceased was daily demanding money from his mother for consuming alcohol and many times fights occurred between them, the police said.

A police officer said, "Shivkumar starred beating his mother, Bindu at home. Meanwhile, Bindu took the knife and stabbed her son. Shivkumar died on the spot." The locals rushed Shivkumar to Trauma Care hospital at Jogeshwari where he was declared dead before admission. The Oshiwara police also rushed at spot and took the mother Bindu Dubey into custody. According to the police sources, Bindudevi had reached the hospital in which the son was admitted and she was nabbed by the police while she was attempting to flee from the hospital. "She was trying to escape and was not giving satisfactory answers to the question and hence we nabbed her," said an officer. A case has been registered against Bindudevi, under section 302 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Further investigation is on. (With inputs from PTI)