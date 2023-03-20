Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Four held for gunning down developer in Navi Mumbai

Four held for gunning down developer in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 20 March,2023 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act was registered, an official said

Four held for gunning down developer in Navi Mumbai

Representational Pic


Four persons, three of them from Bihar, have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a developer in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.


The main accused in the case was apprehended from Rajkot in Gujarat on Saturday, while the three gunmen he had hired were from Bihar, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said.



Savjibai Gokar Manjeri (56) was gunned down by two motorcycle-born men in Nerul on March 15, he said.


An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act was registered, the official said.

Also Read: Mangal Prabhat Lodha 'lied' in Assembly over 'love jihad', must resign: Abu Azmi

The main accused during interrogation said that he had some long-standing dispute with the victim and he hired shooters from Bihar for Rs 25 lakh to carrying out the crime, he said.

One of the contract killers recced the victim's movements, while the other two gunned him down, the official said.

The other accused involved in the crime have also been identified and a hunt has been launched for them, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra news India news national news navi mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK